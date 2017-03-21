LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Alison Eastwood is taking her famous name to a new program looking to boost animal rescue efforts throughout the country.
The actress and fashion designer has launched a new online network called FosterFurKids to help connect shelter animals with people willing to foster a pet.
She says rescued animals seem to know how lucky they are.
"They always sense when they come out of the shelter," she said in a visit to the ABC7 studio. "I can see it in their face - their gratitude."
Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, also heads the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit which also works for animal rescue causes.
To see Alison Eastwood's interview with ABC7, watch the video above.