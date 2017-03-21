  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
PETS

Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue network

Alison Eastwood with Piper, a 15-week-old black lab/Staffordshire terrier mix that is among animals up for adoption through Eastwoodranch.org. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Alison Eastwood is taking her famous name to a new program looking to boost animal rescue efforts throughout the country.

The actress and fashion designer has launched a new online network called FosterFurKids to help connect shelter animals with people willing to foster a pet.

She says rescued animals seem to know how lucky they are.

"They always sense when they come out of the shelter," she said in a visit to the ABC7 studio. "I can see it in their face - their gratitude."

Eastwood, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, also heads the Eastwood Ranch Foundation, a nonprofit which also works for animal rescue causes.

To see Alison Eastwood's interview with ABC7, watch the video above.
