PETS

Bao Bao the Smithsonian panda moving to China

EMBED </>More News Videos

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments. (smithsonianzoo/Instagram)

Fans of the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. are saying "bye bye" to Bao Bao, a giant panda who leaves Tuesday for China, her new home.

"Everyone here at the zoo, the millions of people at the zoo and the millions more on the webcams around the world are all going to miss her tremendously," Brandie Smith, associate director of Animal Care Sciences, told ABC News.

Bao Bao, who is 3.5 years old now, had to move to China now because of a breeding program between the zoo and China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA). All pandas born at the zoo must move to China before the age of 4, to eventually join the breeding program.


The Smithsonian detailed her transportation accommodations on its website, assuring Bao Bao's supporters she would have a safe and comfortable journey.

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments in the video above.
Related Topics:
petswild animalszoosmithsonianu.s. & worldchina
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: English cocker spaniel mix named Charles
Impatient dog honks horn at owner
Senior dog living out bucket list adventure
Pet of the Week: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix named Mary
More Pets
Top Stories
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
Lakers name Magic Johnson president of basketball operations
Man's body found on NB 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks
Woman in car seen screaming, banging on window in Chatsworth
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
Small storm cell moves through parts of SoCal
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Show More
Ohio 5th-grader gets math help from local police department
Tips on how to escape from a car during an abduction
Pet of the Week: English cocker spaniel mix named Charles
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Suspect sought in Riverside officer-involved shooting
More News
Top Video
Props that help inmates under fire after Whittier officer killed
Hundreds honor slain Officer Boyer with vigil at Whittier police station
4 US tourists and pilot killed in Australian plane crash
Tips on how to escape from a car during an abduction
More Video