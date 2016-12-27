PETS

Cheap pet adoptions offered in LA until Dec. 31
Six Los Angeles animal shelters are offering pet adoptions for only $20.17 from now until the end of the year. (KABC)

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
What better way to ring in the new year than with a furry new friend?

Six Los Angeles animal shelters are offering a deal on pet adoptions between now and the start of 2017: A bargain price of $20.17 per adoption.

Berya Guerra and her family were among those taking advantage of the deal at the East Valley Shelter in Van Nuys.

"For Christmas I asked my dad if I could have a dog," she said. "I guess he tried to make my gift come true."

Now her mother has agreed to not only bring home Sprite the Chihuahua, but his partner Fiona and her puppy.

The family got a nice surprise when they learned the adoptions only cost $20.17.

Veronica Perry, an animal care technician at the East Valley shelter said it can be tough to get animals adopted during the holidays.

"We do get a lot of animals in on Christmas and they don't get out," Perry said.

The shelters are partnering with Best Friends Animal Society and NKLA Pet Adoption Center on the program.

A list of participating shelters and information about the program is available on the LA Animal Services website.
