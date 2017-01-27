PETS

Covina police K-9 recovering from pit bull attack

An undated photo of Covina PD Officer Ryan Rasmussen and his K-9 "Jarno."

By ABC7.com staff
COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Covina police dog was recovering from injuries on Friday after being attacked by a pit bull.

"Jarno" and his handler, Officer Ryan Rasmussen, were on their way to a fundraiser when the attack happened in the 500 block of Roland Street, near Barranca Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

Jarno was released from a vet overnight after suffering a bite to his stomach.

The dark gray, 70-pound American pit bull, which was wearing a collar, ran off after the attack. Officers Friday morning were still looking for the dog and its owner.

Anyone with information about the pit bull was asked to call Covina police at (626) 384-5595.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
petsk-9dog attackdogspolicepit bullpit bull attackCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: 7-year-old puddle mix named Powder
Meet the Smithsonian's National Zoo new seal pup
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Pet of the Week: 5-year-old Papillon mix named Trevor
More Pets
Top Stories
School bus, multiple cars crash in South LA; no students hurt
British PM says Trump reaffirmed NATO commitment
Strong winds sweeping through Southern California
Disneyland's top secret menu items revealed
7 first-time nominees vie for acting Oscars
Boy paralyzed in Inglewood crossfire receives gifts from ABC7 viewers
$72M SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Hesperia
Show More
2 men stabbed to death in Chinatown; suspect at large
PHOTOS: March for Life
Woman struck, killed in Compton crash
Elephants given sweaters to keep warm in India
FBI raids LA-based Celerity charter school network
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos