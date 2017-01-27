Covina police K-9 recovering from pit bull attack

A Covina police dog was recovering from injuries on Friday after being attacked by a pit bull."Jarno" and his handler, Officer Ryan Rasmussen, were on their way to a fundraiser when the attack happened in the 500 block of Roland Street, near Barranca Avenue, Thursday afternoon.Jarno was released from a vet overnight after suffering a bite to his stomach.The dark gray, 70-pound American pit bull, which was wearing a collar, ran off after the attack. Officers Friday morning were still looking for the dog and its owner.Anyone with information about the pit bull was asked to call Covina police at (626) 384-5595.