PETS
It's cuteness overload on National Puppy Day
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=1811716" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day.
kabc
Thursday, March 23, 2017 03:52AM
WARNING: It's National Puppy Day and the amount of cuteness from all these puppies might make your device explode.
WATCH: Puppies in 360
In celebration, the Los Angeles Animal Services let dozens of adorable pups out to play with hopes that they can find a new home. Visit your local animal shelter for information on how to adopt a pet.
