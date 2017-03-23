PETS

It's cuteness overload on National Puppy Day

Prepare for cuteness overload on National Puppy Day.

WARNING: It's National Puppy Day and the amount of cuteness from all these puppies might make your device explode.

In celebration, the Los Angeles Animal Services let dozens of adorable pups out to play with hopes that they can find a new home. Visit your local animal shelter for information on how to adopt a pet.
