Deputies investigate shooting death of man in East Los Angeles

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man in East Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies found a bloody trail on the sidewalk when they were called to the 3800 block of Whittier Boulevard around 2:20 a.m.

They followed the trail into a nearby apartment building and found a man lying on the stairwell inside the building suffering from gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No weapons were found at the scene.

Deputies are investigating the circumstances around the shooting.

The Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS or online at lacrimestoppers.org.
