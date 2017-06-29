PETS

Dog crashes orchestra performance in Turkey

This pup stole the show. (IKSEV)

This dog has an appreciation for classical music.

During a performance by the Vienna Chamber Orchestra in Ephesus, Turkey on June 20, a dog wandered on stage and received a loud cheer from the crowd.

The dog made itself comfortable, sitting next to the concertmaster as the orchestra performed the first movement of Mendelssohn's Italian Symphony.

Turkish pianist Fazil Say called the unexpected arrival the "cutest moment in classical music."
