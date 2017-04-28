PETS

Dog food products, possibly containing drug used in executions, recalled by West Hollywood company

Images from Party Animal's website show the types of dog food recently recalled due reportedly containing pentobarbital, a barbiturate. (Party Animal, Inc.)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
A West Hollywood-based pet food company has announced the recall of two of its dog food products that were allegedly found to contain pentobarbital, a drug used in lethal-injection executions.

The move comes after a Texas retailer on April 13 notified Party Animal Inc. that a customer had submitted samples of two of the company's products to a testing lab, and that the results had tested positive for the barbiturate.

According to a Party Animal statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration's website, the products that were said to be tainted are: 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food, lot No. 0136E15204 04, labeled "best by" July 2019; and 13-ounce cans of Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food, lot No. 0134E1523713, labeled "best by" August 2019.

"The safety of pets is and always will be our first priority," the news release said. "We sincerely regret the reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. As pet parents ourselves, we take this matter seriously."

After tracking the lot number of the reported food items, the company said it determined the food had been manufactured and distributed in 2015. Officials then contacted the two Texas retailers that had likely sold the products and requested that they isolate the remaining cans from those lots.

Any pet owners with such cans in their possession can return them to where they were purchased for a full refund, the statement said.
Related Topics:
petsu.s. & worlddogdogspetpet carepet healthpets
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Pet of the Week: 2-year-old Terrier mix named Milton
Cute dog gets intrigued by hose
Meet Lua the baby sloth
World's largest pet expo coming to Orange County
More Pets
Top Stories
Woman found fatally stabbed in La Habra parking lot
Wind-driven fire burns home, converted garage in Exposition Park
LAPD investigating excessive force claim after video surfaces
Man critical after being shot by home invaders in Beverly Glen
Marc Brown recalls LA riots, trying to make sense of events
Man robs Jimmy John's restaurant at gunpoint
Beverly Hills Dolce & Gabbana store windows smashed by car
Show More
Thin resources cause emergency response lag on I-40 in IE
LA riots left lasting mark on Korean-American community
High winds topple trees, knock out power to parts of Southern California
Watch footage of a paratrooper skydiving
Arkansas inmate convulses during deadline-beating execution
More News
Photos
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
More Photos