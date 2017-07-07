PETS

Dog goes crazy trying to catch laser pointer

EMBED </>More Videos

This German shepherd wanted to get this laser very badly. (NataliaCM via Storyful)

This German shepherd might be good at fetch, but when it comes to catching lasers, not so much.

In this video, the dog energetically tries to get the laser, following it from the floor to the wall but to no avail.

"We have all seen cats chasing laser, but have you ever seen a dog doing that??" wrote NataliaCM on YouTube. "Well, this dog seems to have an identity crisis, because she's obsessed with getting that laser, and it's all she wants to do all day!!"

While it's fun to watch dogs and other pets chase the trail of a laser pointer, it can trigger their prey drive. The American Kennel Club recommends playing with toys they are able to catch.

"If your dog loves to chase but you don't always have the energy to run around with a toy, try a flirt pole. A flirt pole is like a fishing rod; it is comprised of a rigid stick section with a string or rope attached to the end."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolerdogs
Load Comments
PETS
Rare albino kitten up for adoption in LA
Pet of the Week: 5-year-old terrier mix named Honey Bun
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
SoCal animal shelters busy with owners looking for runaway pets
More Pets
Top Stories
Amber Alert stems from armed carjacking, abduction of teen
1 hospitalized after vault explosion in Beverly Grove
Blac Chyna seeks restraining order in Rob Kardashian dispute
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Excessive heat warnings issued across SoCal
Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood added to NL All-Star team
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Show More
Trump sits down with Mexico's president at last
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Latest advancements in electric plug-in cars
Trump confronts Putin on election hacking in first one-on-one
Adorable elephant tries handstand in water
More News
Top Video
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Supreme, Louis Vuitton pop-up shop closes due to unruly crowd
Roofing company offering free AR-15 to customers
Man killed, uncle injured in fire at Mid-Wilshire duplex
More Video