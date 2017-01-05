  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
Llama causes drama on busy road in Georgia before being captured
When deputies received a call about a baby camel on the loose, they answered no prob-llama.

WATKINSVILLE, Ga. --
When Oconee County Sheriff's Office personnel in Georgia received a call about a baby camel on the loose, their response may well have been "no prob-llama."

Chief Deputy Lee Weems said that while his deputies are not trained in South American camelid identification, they quickly determined that the animal in question was actually a llama.



Deputies, with the assistance of several llama experts who just happened to be traveling on Epps Bridge Road at the time of the incident, managed to corral the llama in the dumpster area behind a restaurant. The establishment, Cook Out, provided a bag of carrots to help lure the animal.

Contact was made with the llama's owner and the owner's son came to the scene with a van to haul the animal home. Weems said he asked the llama why it was running around town but it refused to answer questions. He believed that may have been because he doesn't speak Spanish nor any of the native Peruvian languages.

Or the llama may have just heard about the severe weather heading to the area this weekend and decided to "alpaca" his bags.

