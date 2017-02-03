PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Super Bowl weekend means football and feasting for many. It's also time for the Kitten Bowl Tailgate Party in Pasadena, where you can meet and adopt pets at no cost!
Adoption fees will be waived Friday and Saturday at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, located at 361 S. Raymond Avenue.
Those who stop by can meet the animals in the "kitten football field" and the "doggie touchdown zone."
You can also get a free toy or treat at the Pasadena Humane Society (PHS) Gift Shop by sharing photos using #KittenBowl.
All dogs and cats will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and receive a set of vaccines before going to their new homes.
PHS will be open during normal adoption hours: Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Regular adoption screening applies.
For more information about the event, visit http://pasadenahumane.org.
