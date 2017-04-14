PETS

LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: April the Giraffe to give birth

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. --
It's been "officially April" for two weeks, and April the giraffe is still waiting to give birth to her much-anticipated baby at any moment. Will Friday be the day it finally happens?

Here's the latest update from Animal Adventure Park:



A live camera feed shows the expecting mama's pen at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York.

April, who's 15 years old, is having the baby with Oliver, a 5-year-old giraffe, according to Animal Adventure. This is Oliver's first calf, but April knows the drill - this will be her fourth.

April has been pregnant for 16 months, just over the normal gestation time for a giraffe. When she finally gives birth, her calf's front hooves will come out first, followed by the snout. He or she will weigh around 150 pounds and will stand about 6 feet tall.

April will raise her calf naturally, and weaning could take between 6 to 10 months, maybe longer. Oliver, however, will not assist in raising the calf. Male giraffes, according to Animal Adventure Park, "only really care about two things - fighting and the unmentionable."

So because of fears of inbreeding, the calf will be relocated to another facility once the weaning process is over.

Make sure to keep up with this live stream. Once the calf is born, Animal Adventure will have a contest to name the calf!

WATCH THE ANIMAL ADVENTURE GIRAFFE CAM LIVE:
Related Topics:
petsbaby giraffezoobaby animalsanimal newscaught on camera
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Kangaroos spotted on golf course
One-day-old goats in sweaters!
Monkey flips over cat's tablet
Pet of the Week: 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Gilbert
More Pets
Top Stories
San Bernardino school shooting: 911 audio released
10 newborns infected with MRSA at Orange County hospital
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez acquitted in 2012 double murder
3,000 Good Friday meals prepared for Skid Row's homeless
DUI suspect held down by Van Nuys residents after crashing, trying to flee
Church band's equipment stolen days before Easter
36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb, Afghan officials say
Show More
Veteran fighting for his freedom after mandatory gun sentence
Kangaroos spotted on golf course
South LA police chase ends with pedestrian critically injured
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near Loma Linda, USGS says
Big dog loves tiny bed owner accidentally bought for him
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos