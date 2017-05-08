ANIMAL NEWS

Long Beach shark advisory in effect after multiple sightings

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Sharks are flocking to the waters off Long Beach, spotted just 10 feet from shore, and officials are trying to figure how best to deal with them.

City officials issued a shark advisory over the weekend, posting signs to alert the public to sightings of 10-20 juvenile great white sharks.

On Monday, officials were expected to reevaluate the situation at the beach.

While fire officials had said shark activity is on par with last year, the city's marine safety division wants to make sure beachgoers are aware of their surroundings.

Several shark sightings, many of them great whites, have been caught on video by brave beachgoers encountering the large animals in the water.

Authorities said none of the sighted sharks have displayed aggressive behavior.
