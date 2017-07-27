PETS

Marine K-9 takes one last emotional ride with veteran

EMBED </>More Videos

Before saying goodbye, the two heroes went on one last adventure together on Wednesday. The pair took off to ride in an open top Jeep wearing custom dress blues.

ABC7.com staff
MUSKEGON, Mich. (KABC) --
Hundreds of people gathered in Michigan to say a goodbye to a cancer-stricken dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines.

Cena, a 10-year-old old black lab, received a hero's farewell Wednesday before being euthanized at the USS LST 393, a museum ship in Muskegon, and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

Cena, who was recently diagnosed with terminal bone cancer, was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until his retirement in 2014.

The hero's sendoff was organized by his owner, Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, who was paired with Cena in 2009 and 2010 while on a combat tour in Afghanistan. He adopted Cena in 2014.

Cena then became DeYoung's service dog to help him with his post-traumatic stress disorder.

DeYoung said he's carried Cena across rivers and thrown his body over him while under heavy fire from the Taliban. He said Cena kept DeYoung's body warm during cold desert nights, and comforted him when he lost seven friends in three weeks.

"Every Marine has to go out in a set of dress blues. That's just the way we are," DeYoung said. "He's got his decorations, he's dressed to the nines, he got a fresh grooming service today and we're ready to make peace with what we have to do."

Before saying goodbye, the two went on one last adventure together. The pair took off to ride in a topless Jeep, wearing custom dress blues. The vehicle was decorated and named "Cancer Response Team."

DeYoung and his best friend then took their final walk as fellow service members and public safety officials gave one final three-volley salute with taps playing in the background for Cena, who was wearing a decorated blue Marine vest.

"Any dog that served overseas deserves exactly what I've done for Cena, if not more," DeYoung said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petsdogafghanistan warveteranheromilitarymarinesu.s. & worldservice animalPTSDMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
Pet boa gets trapped inside SoCal man's truck
Pet of the Week: 8-month-old terrier mix named Ashley
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld
More Pets
Top Stories
Suspect barricaded in Hollywood motel after shots fired call
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
USC president says new protocols to be made amid former dean drug allegations
Show More
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
Company orders worldwide thrill ride shutdown after Ohio State Fair accident
Twin toddlers drown after pulled from backyard pool
DTLA Metro station fire disrupting train service
Deputies chase stolen-car suspects from Compton to Anaheim
More News
Top Video
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
More Video