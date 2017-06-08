PETS

Kitten with broken heart in Pasadena needs life-saving surgery

Edgar, an 8-week-old kitten in a Pasadena shelter, needs expensive surgery for a congenital heart defect to save his life.

By ABC7.com staff
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Edgar the kitten needs help.

Veterinarians discovered the 8-week-old kitty has a congenital heart defect and likely will die if he does not undergo expensive surgery.

The Pasadena Humane Society & ASPCA is looking for donations to help pay for the surgery, expected to cost around $4,000-$6,000 not including post-surgical care.

Edgar was brought to the shelter with his mother when he was just two weeks old. He was going to be adopted and was undergoing neutering surgery when the medical team discovered his heart defect, and the family decided not to adopt him.

"We started looking into this medical condition and realized that it's something that needs immediate surgery or the kitten will not survive," said society CEO Julie Bank. "This little guy we decided deserves the chance of life."

The organization recently started the Miracle Fund, to help animals that have been injured or abused or are in need of medical care. The fund is named for a puppy named Miracle who was injured by a car in a hit-and-run.

"Our goal is to save their lives," Bank said." We want to go above and beyond for these animals. And we're hoping that the community is going to help us do that by donating to the Miracle Fund."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petskittenssurgeryheart defectsanimalsPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old kitten named Jerry
'Little pooch' scares away would-be burglar
U.K. election goes to the dogs with #DogsAtPollingStations
Pet of the Week: 3-year-old poodle mix named Sasha
More Pets
Top Stories
Teen suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno
Couple indicted for murder in deadly Texas Denny's fight
Residents plead for clean-up at SoCal battery plant
Grandmother's bail set at $3.2 million in Colton stabbings
Comey: Trump administration spread 'lies, plain and simple'
Man, woman found dead in Nuevo from apparent murder-suicide
CA businesses join, pay for Gov. Brown's China trip
Show More
LA Chargers donate money to save OC All-Star Classic
Victim of Roman Polanski sex assault seeking to end case
2nd person convicted in beating death of USC grad student
Texting woman hurt in fall through sidewalk access door
1 killed in 3-car crash after vehicle runs red light in Riverside
More News
Photos
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: Fashion on the 'magenta carpet' at the BBMAs
More Photos