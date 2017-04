Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, April 6, is Jules, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix. Let's help give her a good home!Jules is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle and give kisses. She may be small, but she has a big heart with plenty of love to give.If you would like to adopt Jules, call the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at (310) 676-1149. Her ID number is #17-03429.Please help us find her the forever home she deserves!