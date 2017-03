Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, March 7, is Leon, a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix. Please give him a good home!Leon came into the shelter as a stray. He loves to cuddle and would make a perfect addition to any family.Please help us find Leon the forever home he deserves!If you would like to adopt Leon, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. His ID is #A1683615.