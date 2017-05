Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Summer, a 10-month-old possible Dachshund and greyhound mix. Please give her a good home.She came to the spcaLA animal shelter as a stray. She is a curious and cuddly pup.Because it is Memorial Day weekend, active, reserve and veteran military members will be able to adopt pets for free.If you want to adopt Summer, she's available at the center and you can call (310) 676-1149 with her ID #17-04554.