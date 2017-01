Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Tuesday, Jan. 3, is a 10-week-old Chihuahua mix named Rascal. Please give him a good home!He is an affectionate and playful boy taken in as a stray.If you want to adopt Rascal, he will be available at the North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Be sure to use his ID #A1674298.