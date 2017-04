Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, April 20, is Spike, a 10-year-old Chihuahua mix. Please give him a good home!Spike is very sweet, loves to go on short walks and gets along with other small dogs.He has had 12 teeth removed during his senior dog checkup, so he needs to eat soft foods.Please help us find Spike the forever home he deserves!If you want to adopt Spike, call the Agoura Animal Care Center at (818) 483-4228. His ID is #A4425007.