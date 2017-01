Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 10-year-old foxhound mix named Lulu. Please give her a good home!Lulu is housebroken, gets along with other dog of all sizes and enjoys going for walks. She is a very energetic 10-year-old girl and is playful with fluffy toys.If you would like to adopt Lulu, call the Agoura Animal Shelter at (818) 483-4228. Her ID is #A5008964.