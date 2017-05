Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, May 18, is Fluffy, a 10-year-old poodle mix. Please give her a good home!Fluffy is a happy dog who loves to play and have her belly rubbed. Fluffy had cancer, but underwent surgery and it was a success!Please help us find Fluffy the forever home she deserves!If you want to adopt Fluffy, call the Agoura Animal Care Center at (818) 483-4228. Her ID is #A5052368.