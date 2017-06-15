Pet of the Week: 10-year-old poodle mix named Pumpkin

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, June 15, is Pumpkin, a 10-year-old poodle mix. Please help give him a good home!Pumpkin is very energetic and loves to go on walks and run around in the yard. He is also just as happy to curl up on a comfy bed and take a nap.He received his senior checkup from a private veterinarian office. Pumpkin had to get most of his teeth removed, so he does best with soft foods.Pumpkin gets along with other small dogs, and he will make a great addition to any family.If you want to adopt Pumpkin, you can call the Agoura Animal Shelter at (818) 483-4228 with his ID #A5048255.