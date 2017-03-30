Pet of the Week: 10-year-old shih tzu mix named Micky

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, March 30, is Micky, a 10-year-old shih tzu mix. Please give him a good home!Micky, who also goes by "Licky Micky," does not have teeth on one side of his mouth, causing his tongue to stick out. Along with his endearing look, this adorable pooch is a very happy and healthy dog.Sweet little Micky is available to adopt right away at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center. If you'd like to give Micky a brand new home, call the adoption center at 310-676-1149. His ID is 17-02992.Please help us find him the forever home he deserves!