Pet of the Week: 2-month-old terrier mix named Chewbacca

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Chewbacca, a 2-month old terrier mix. Please help give him a good home. (spcaLA)

ABC7.com staff
HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Chewbacca, a 2-month old terrier mix. Please help give him a good home.

Looking for a co-pilot? Chewbacca is at your service.

He's just a pup, but he's already traveled light years to meet you.

This playful little guy would be great for anyone as he is a loving and loyal fellow.

You can meet Chewbacca at the spcaLA South Bay pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.

If you want to adopt Chewbacca, you can call (310)-676-1149 with his ID #17-04732.

For more information, please visit www.spcaLA.com
