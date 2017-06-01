Pet of the Week: 2-month-old terrier mix named Chewbacca

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (KABC) --Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Chewbacca, a 2-month old terrier mix. Please help give him a good home.
Looking for a co-pilot? Chewbacca is at your service.
He's just a pup, but he's already traveled light years to meet you.
This playful little guy would be great for anyone as he is a loving and loyal fellow.
You can meet Chewbacca at the spcaLA South Bay pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne.
If you want to adopt Chewbacca, you can call (310)-676-1149 with his ID #17-04732.
For more information, please visit www.spcaLA.com