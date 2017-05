Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Paco, a 2-year-old Chihuahua. Please help give him a good home.He came to the North Central Animal Shelter as a stray.Paco is a happy and brave dog who loves people and enjoys being in a relaxed environment.If you want to adopt Paco, you can call (213) 485-5767 with his ID #A1698853. He's available starting at noon.