Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, April 27, is Milton, a 2-year-old terrier mix. Please give him a good home!Milton is very friendly with fellow pups and humans alike. He loves to go on walks and also loves to curl up on your lap and relax.Please help us find Milton the forever home he deserves!If you want to adopt Milton, call spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at (310) 676-1149. His ID is #17-03866.