Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 3-month-old gray tabby kitten named Jerry. Please give him a good home!Jerry is a fun and active cat who loves to play. He'll have a blast chasing a feather and will settle down for a catnap.If you would like to adopt Jerry, you may contact the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne or by phone at (310) 676-1149. Please refer to his ID #17-04821.