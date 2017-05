Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, May 4, is Midnight, a 3-month-old domestic shorthair cat. Please give her a great home!Midnight is not only adorable, she's also very playful and loves to purr.She will make a great addition to any family. Please help us find her the forever home she deserves!If you want to adopt Midnight, call the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne at (310) 676-1149. Her ID is #17-02854.