PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: 3-month-old puppies Samantha and Junior

EMBED </>More Videos

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, June 20, is Junior, a 3-month-old Labrador retriever and Samantha, a 3-month old Australian cattle dog. Help give them a good home!

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, June 20, featured two pups - Junior, a 3-month-old Labrador retriever and Samantha, a 3-month-old Australian cattle dog. Help give them good homes!

These puppies were kennel mates at the North Central Shelter, but they don't need to be adopted together.

It is important to keep in mind they are puppies, and these are breeds that are very intelligent. This can be wonderful, but it could also be a challenge because you have to keep a very smart dog entertained and active otherwise these guys will teeth.

If you'd like to adopt Samantha and/or Junior, call the L.A. North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1461. Samantha's ID is #A1707905 and Junior's ID is #A1707852.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
petspet of the weekdogpet adoptionpetadoptionLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PET OF THE WEEK
Pet of the Week: 10-year-old poodle mix named Pumpkin
Pet of the Week: 8-month-old Jack Russell terrier mix named Benny
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old kitten named Jerry
Pet of the Week: 3-year-old poodle mix named Sasha
More pet of the week
PETS
Soldier reunites with service dog
Laguna Beach sergeant adopts neglected German shepherd puppy
Airport celebrates service dog with retirement party
Lovable 35-pound cat has found a forever home
More Pets
Top Stories
4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles
Brussels train station evacuated; suspect shot
Cocaine sold at illegal Highland Park home day care, lawsuit claims
Carjack suspect shot dead by police in South Gate
OJ Simpson parole hearing set for July 20
Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42
1 dead after fire near gas station in Granada Hills
Show More
'Bachelor in Paradise' to resume production
Flex Alert issued as scorching heat wave grips SoCal
Woman leaps into river to save kitten
Nonprofit coffee shop in Claremont gives back to community
Museum of Ice Cream chilling in LA until October
More News
Top Video
Carjack suspect shot dead by police in South Gate
Brussels train station evacuated; suspect shot
1 dead after fire near gas station in Granada Hills
Nonprofit coffee shop in Claremont gives back to community
More Video