Pet of the Week: 3-month-old puppies Samantha and Junior

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week segment on Tuesday, June 20, featured two pups - Junior, a 3-month-old Labrador retriever and Samantha, a 3-month-old Australian cattle dog. Help give them good homes!These puppies were kennel mates at the North Central Shelter, but they don't need to be adopted together.It is important to keep in mind they are puppies, and these are breeds that are very intelligent. This can be wonderful, but it could also be a challenge because you have to keep a very smart dog entertained and active otherwise these guys will teeth.If you'd like to adopt Samantha and/or Junior, call the L.A. North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1461. Samantha's ID is #A1707905 and Junior's ID is #A1707852.