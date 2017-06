Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, is Sasha, a 3-year-old poodle mix. Please give her a good home!Sasha was brought to the shelter after being surrendered by her owner. She knows basic tricks and is house-trained.She is very lovable and will make a great addition to any family.If you want to adopt Sasha, you can call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Sasha's ID is A1705079.