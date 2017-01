Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Jan. 24, is a 5-year-old Papillon mix named Trevor. Please give him a good home!Trevor may be tiny, but he has a lot of love to give. He is very affectionate, has a great personality and gets along well with other dogs.Please help us find Trevor the loving forever home he deserves!If you would like to adopt Trevor, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. His ID is #A1677476.