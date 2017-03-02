PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: 5-year-old poodle mixes named Romeo and Cupid

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a bonded pair of 5-year-old poodle mixes named Romeo and Cupid. Please give them a good home!

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Cupid is the personality of the two, while Romeo is very relaxed and easy going.

The brothers were surrendered and the spcaLA would like to keep them together.

If you would like to adopt Romeo and Cupid, they're available at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, located at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne. You may call (310)676-1149 with their ID numbers 17-02779 and 17-02778.
