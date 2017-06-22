Pet of the Week: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix named Polly

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week segment on Thursday, June 22, featured Polly, a 6-year-old Chihuahua mix. Please help give her a good home!Polly is a petite dog with much love to give. She seems to get along with other small dogs, but loves people the most.Somebody discarded Polly on the side of road. She was found covered in filth. Her sweet personality shines through her hardships.If you want to adopt Polly, call the South Bay Pet Adoption Center at (310) 676-1149 with her ID #17-04527.