Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is Buddy, a 7-year-old male poodle mix. Please give him a good home!Buddy is a mellow fellow who loves nothing more than to be doted on. He gets along well with other dogs and loves bath time.His owner could not take him after he moved and so Buddy looks for a second chance.If you would like to adopt Buddy, he's available at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, 12910 Yukon Ave, Hawthorne. You may call (310) 676-1149 with his ID #17-02767.