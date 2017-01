Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 7-year-old male poodle mix named Powder. Please give him a good home!Powder is a happy little guy looking for a home for his own. He loves to be cuddled and will jump on laps for snuggling.You can adopt Powder at the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center, 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne, or call (310) 676-1149. Please use his ID #17-02196.For details visit www.spcaLA.com