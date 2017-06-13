Pet of the Week: 8-month-old Jack Russell terrier mix named Benny

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is an 8-month-old Jack Russell Terrier mix named Benny. Please help give him a good home!Benny is a sweet and active puppy with the cutest freckles.With a little love, care and food, Benny will reach his full size which is not much bigger than he is now.He is a sweetheart, especially around other dogs, and can sometimes be a bit shy.If you'd like to adopt Benny, you may contact the LA North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Please refer to his I.D #A1705512.