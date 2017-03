Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, March 16, is Chester, a 7-year-old Chihuahua-miniature pinscher mix. Please give him a good home!Chester came into the shelter as a stray. He's good with other dogs and enjoys going for short walks. His favorite thing to do is to rollover on his back for belly rubs.Please help us find Chester the forever home he deserves!If you would like to adopt Chester, call the Agoura Animal Care Center at (818) 483-4228. His ID is A4944328.