Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, Feb. 21, is Charles, a 1-year-old male English cocker spaniel mix. Please give him a good home!Charles is a high-energy dog. He loves playing with toys and gets along well with other dogs. He also loves to cuddle and would make the perfect addition to any family.Please help us find this adorable pup the forever home he deserves!If you want to adopt Charles, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is #A1680275.