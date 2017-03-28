PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: Havanese mix named Charlie

Charlie is a 5-month-old Havanese mix who needs a good home.

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, March 28, is Charlie, an 5-month-old Havanese mix. Please give him a good home!

Charlie was a stray when he was found in March. He may grow a little larger since he is not yet one year old, but the American Kennel Club rates Charlie's breed as small size.

As you can see in the video above, he loves to sit in laps.

According to the AKC, Havanese dogs are medium-energy canines and just so happen to be native dogs of Cuba.

If you would like to adopt Charlie, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. His ID is A1686629.
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
