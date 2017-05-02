Pet of the Week: Labrador retriever mixes Mambo, Mommy

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a bonded pair of 14-year-old Labrador retrievers named Mambo and Mommy. Please give them a good home!Mambo, a male, and Mommy, a female, are 14 years old. They are both very well behaved and friendly. Their owner couldn't take care of them anymore, so they were brought to the shelter.They are looking for a home together, because they've never been apart.Please help us find Mambo and Mommy the forever home they deserve!If you want to adopt the duo, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Mambo's ID is A0894118, and Mommy's ID is A0894112.