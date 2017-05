Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a 5-year-old poodle miniature mix named Buddy. Please give him a good home!The shy pup was brought to the North Central Animal Shelter as a stray. He likes to cuddle and will open up once you give him some love.If you would like to adopt Buddy, you may call the shelter at (213) 847-1416 with his ID #A1700415.