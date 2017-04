Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Tuesday, April 11, is Rosie, a 3-month-old miniature pinscher mix. Please give her a good home!Rosie has loads of puppy energy, and she is full of love.She loves to play, but she also enjoys cuddling.Please help us find this adorable pup the forever home she deserves!If you want to adopt Rosie, call the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is A1690847.