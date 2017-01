Our ABC7 Pet of the Week is a terrier mix named Peaches. Please give her a good home!The young pup was an owner surrender before being taken in by the North Central Animal Shelter. She's a sweet dog, who is a little shy.She may need some leash training once you take her in, but she'll show you lots of love.If you want to adopt Peaches, you may call the shelter at (213) 847-1416 with her ID #A1676988.