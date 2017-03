Our ABC7 Pet of the Week on Thursday, March 9, is Gizmo, an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix. Please give him a good home!Gizmo's owner passed away, so he's looking for a new forever home.Gizmo is calm and loves to cuddle and relax on your lap. He also enjoys leisurely walks.If you would like to adopt Gizmo, call the spcaLA at (310) 676-1149. His ID is 17-02662.