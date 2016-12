Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Thursday, Dec. 29, is a 3-month-old kitten named Tortilla. Please give him a loving home!Tortilla is a male domestic long-haired cat. He is affectionate and very well behaved.Please help us find him the forever home he deserves!If you want to adopt Tortilla, call the spcaLA at (310) 676-1149. His ID is #17-01567.