Rare albino kitten at spcaLA needs a home

Moonbeam, the 2-month-old albino kitten is available for adoption at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A very rare and unusual feline is looking for a place to call home.

Moonbeam, a 2-month-old albino kitten is available for adoption at the spcaLA PD Pitchford Companion Animal Village and Education Center.

While hundreds of cats and kittens are adopted from spcaLA every year, an albino is highly unusual.

Albino kittens are born with a lack of pigmentation and have pale pink skin, white fur and pinkish-red or light blue eyes. Albinos are extremely rare and only make up about 2 percent of the feline population.

"Little Moonbeam reminds people that there are many, many cats and kittens waiting for adoption, and if you can't adopt, please donate to their care," said Madeline Bernstein, spcaLA president.

Experts say kittens are born year-round with a noticeable spike in the summer.

Before adopting, it's important to keep in mind these tiny arrivals need care, including foster volunteers, veterinary services and supplies such as food, litter and toys.

For more information, please contact Ana Bustilloz at 323-730-5200 x252, on her cell phone at 323-707-1271 or email her at abustilloz@spcaLA.com.
