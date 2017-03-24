PETS

Reggie the Alligator gets new roommate at Los Angeles Zoo

EMBED </>More News Videos

Reggie the Alligator has a new roommate at the Los Angeles Zoo and her name is Tina. (KABC)

By
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Reggie the Alligator has been a star attraction at the Los Angeles Zoo, but now he has a co-star: Tina the Alligator.

It's quite a change from Reggie's bachelor days when he was found running wild in Lake Machado in Harbor City.

His life on the lamb made him a star, but 12 years later, it looks like it's time for him to settle down.

"We had some rough spots in the beginning where there was a little bit of aggression, but they're getting along great now," said Ian Recchio, the curator of reptiles for the Los Angeles Zoo.

In the video player above, ABC7's John Gregory gives us a peek at the budding relationship between Reggie and Tina.
Related Topics:
petsanimalsalligatorla zoozooGriffith ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Celebrities who adopted rescue pets
Santa Monica firefighter saves dog's life using CPR
Puppy Palooza adoption event for National Puppy Day
Fun giraffe facts!
More Pets
Top Stories
GOP health care bill fails in humiliating defeat for Trump
Man shot, killed in Westlake district, LAPD says
California could free 9,500 inmates in 4 years
Video of suspect in Pasadena Cheesecake Factory explosion released
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
Suspect calls TV station during police chase in Houston
Show More
Good Samaritan who broke up fight pays tribute to his mother
Shaq statue to be unveiled at Staples Center
Female cyclist killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run crash
Carrie Fisher's role won't change in 'The Last Jedi'
UK police arrest 10 in London attack probe, search 21 sites
More News
Top Video
LA officials announce crackdown on immigration fraud
GOP health care bill fails in humiliating defeat for Trump
Female cyclist killed in Pico Rivera hit-and-run crash
Amber Alert canceled after 2 boys found safe in stolen car
More Video