Reggie the Alligator has been a star attraction at the Los Angeles Zoo, but now he has a co-star: Tina the Alligator.It's quite a change from Reggie's bachelor days when he was found running wild in Lake Machado in Harbor City.His life on the lamb made him a star, but 12 years later, it looks like it's time for him to settle down."We had some rough spots in the beginning where there was a little bit of aggression, but they're getting along great now," said Ian Recchio, the curator of reptiles for the Los Angeles Zoo.