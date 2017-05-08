Sherman Oaks teen with autism gets 'pugtastic' birthday wish

Pug owners joined forces to give a 14-year-old boy with autism a big birthday surprise in Sherman Oaks.For as long as his family can remember, Andrew Little has loved pugs, so for his birthday on Sunday, they surprised him by inviting all of the pug owners they could find to his party.It all started with a post on Facebook that went viral.Andrew ended up meeting more than a dozen pugs, making it a birthday he'll never forget.All of the pug owners said they were happy to meet Andrew and add some joy to his special day.His family lives in a place that doesn't allow dogs, but he hopes to get a pug someday.