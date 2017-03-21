PETS

This big chicken video isn't fake, but it is scary

EMBED </>More News Videos

What the cluck? A video of a giant chicken caused many Twitter users to ask just that. (KTRK)

What the cluck? A video of a giant chicken caused many Twitter users to ask just that.

The world woke up Saturday morning to the amazing sight of the colossal clucker via a tweet from @LifesBook_CEO who asked the obvious question: "Am I the only person wondering why this chicken is so d*** big."


The minute-long video was shared by 35,000 users as of Monday evening.

So, is it real? Yes. The rooster in question is a Brahma chicken, a large breed of chicken cultivated in the U.S.

For a while, at the turn of the 20th century, they were the most in-demand meat breed in the country. According to the Livestock Conservancy, some birds bulked up to 18 pounds or more.
Related Topics:
petsviral videotwitterchickenanimal news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
OC woman allegedly sold sick dogs via fake rescue organization
Boy meets dog with same skin condition
Pet of the Week: 8-year-old poodle mix named Beau
More Pets
Top Stories
Chino High School student in custody over threat to shoot up school
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
2 students arrested for alleged shooting plot at Banning High School
'Absinthe' brings its sexy Vegas circus to the Southland
Show More
Garcetti expands protection for immigrants in LA
USC project Crosstown Traffic creates LA transportation super-database
Alison Eastwood promoting new animal rescue effort
OC environmental group aims to reduce plastic straw waste
Feinstein questions Gorsuch on judicial philosophy, precedents
More News
Top Video
After 32 years in prison, wrongfully convicted man adjusts to new life
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Amazon advertising fake sale prices, study claims
USC project Crosstown Traffic creates LA transportation super-database
More Video